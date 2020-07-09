K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing For July 9th, 2020 – Morning
With significant declines in the energy industry so far this year, state officials are poised to make deep budget cuts.
Health officers on Wednesday told Natrona County School District trustees to urge students to wear face masks when classes resume in the fall as a way to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Environmental regulators have approved a construction of a coal mine in northern Wyoming, the state’s first new coal mine in almost half a century.