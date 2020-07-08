K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing For July 8th, 2020 – Evening

An investigation found that staff at a Wyoming junior high school repeatedly used “derogatory and/or insensitive language” and students made racist, homophobic and otherwise derogatory comments toward peers leading up to a homophobic and racist incident in 2019.

Environmental regulators have approved a construction of a coal mine in northern Wyoming, the state’s first new coal mine in almost half a century.

A wildfire in eastern Wyoming burned at least one home and closed a highway. The fire Tuesday burned through rolling plains and trees north of Interstate 25 and south of the North Platte River near Glenrock.