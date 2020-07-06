K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing For July 6th, 2020 – Morning

Because demand far exceeded expectations, the Wyoming Business Council on Thursday closed the application period for small business owners asking for relief for economic damages as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Public health officials in southeastern Wyoming are putting in long hours trying to find and notify people exposed to the coronavirus.

The Mills Town Council last week voted to request a $200,000 grant for federal coronavirus relief money for fiber optic cable to town buildings.

