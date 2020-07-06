K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing For July 6th, 2020 – Evening

The Natrona County School District's lawsuit filed in June against e-cigarette manufacturer JUUL Labs on Monday was transferred to a federal court in northern California where it joins hundreds of similar legal actions.

A judge has ordered the Dakota Access pipeline shut down for additional environmental review more than three years after it began pumping oil.

A report published Monday said the COVID-19 pandemic further damaged Wyoming's slowdown in overall labor market and other economic performance from January through March.