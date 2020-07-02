K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing For July 2nd, 2020 – Morning
Health officials in a northwestern Wyoming county busy with visitors to Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks want to require people to wear masks indoors to limit spread of the coronavirus.
Wyoming Department of Education Officials are asking school districts throughout the state to submit plans for reopening this fall.
The mother of a man shot to death by a sheriff’s deputy has given formal notice she intends to file a $20 million wrongful-death lawsuit against a Wyoming county.