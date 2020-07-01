K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing For July 1st, 2020 – Morning

Law enforcement officers in Sweetwater County are investigating the shooting death of a Rock Springs woman, but few details have been made public.

The Casper-Natrona County Health Department on Tuesday reported 11 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past week, the largest one-week increase since the pandemic began.

Local officials in northeastern Wyoming are looking at how to give a community college more autonomy amid a move to all but eliminate its athletics programs.