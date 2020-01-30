K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing for January 30th, 2020 – Morning

A Casper grocery store company, on behalf of a pharmacy it owns, last week agreed to pay a $1 million fine to settle a federal civil case alleging it repeatedly filled excessive narcotics prescriptions and violated the Controlled Substances Act.

Nearly two weeks after a former Natrona County School District employee was arrested on allegations of child sex abuse, Casper police say additional victims may come forward.

More than 60 people have applied to become the next president of the University of Wyoming.