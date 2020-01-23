K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing for January 23rd, 2020 – Morning
CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A town in Wyoming has settled a civil rights lawsuit filed by a former town employee who accused his supervisor of allegedly calling him racial slurs before firing him.
CODY, Wyo. (AP) — Sleeping Giant Ski Area in northwest Wyoming is suspending winter operations after this season because of financial problems.
GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming man has pleaded guilty to taking more than $30,000 from the Boy Scouts while he was a scoutmaster.