K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing for January 21st, 2020 – Morning

The Army Corps of Engineers is studying the possible construction of an $11.1 million network of weather stations to improve flood control across the Upper Missouri River Basin.

Casper police are working to find the people suspected of breaking into a local business over the weekend.

A judge, prosecutor and defense attorneys agreed Friday that the Natrona County District Attorney's Office will decide in two weeks whether it will retry former Casper businessman Tony Cercy for sexually assaulting a young woman at his fomer Alcova Lake home in 2017.