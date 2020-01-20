K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing for January 20th, 2020 – Morning

Yellowstone National Park officials say a 55-year-old Indiana man had to be rescued after he rappelled into the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone River and then could not climb back up.

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — A Montana man told investigators that he cut off a grizzly bear's claws after shooting it in self-defense because he was mad that the bear was going to eat him.

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming regulators have issued a one-time permit to a company to test whether its technology to treat oil drilling and manufacturing wastewater can help vegetation grow on a farm.