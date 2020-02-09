K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing for February 9th, 2020 – Morning

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — The gunman in a fatal shooting in southeast Wyoming in 2003 has been sentenced to 12 to 18 years in prison. The Laramie Boomerang reports 41-year-old Fidel Serrano was sentenced for the death of Ramon Galvan-Morales after previously pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. (AP) — Federal land agency officials have asked for public comment on a draft resource management plan amendment and associated draft environmental impact statement for wild horse management in southern Wyoming.