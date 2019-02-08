K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing For February 8th, 2019 – Evening

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A House committee has given its recommendation to legislation that would toughen penalties for people who commit serious offenses while fleeing police.

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Legislation to no longer require Wyoming high school students to complete a writing test in college entrance exams is advancing through the state Legislature.

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A Cheyenne woman has pleaded not guilty to helping her estranged boyfriend escape from jail.