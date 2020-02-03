K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing for February 3rd, 2020 – Evening
The city and state plows are doing a job for you, so return the favor and give them the space and patience they need to work while the winter storm has shut down central Wyoming.
A Wyoming legislative committee has endorsed two measures to help workers recover wages from bankrupt coal companies but not one that would allow the state to sue on their behalf.
A Montana game farm is under quarantine after an elk tested positive for chronic wasting disease.