K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing for February 27th, 2020 – Evening

An air ambulance company in Wyoming has agreed to an in-network contract with the largest insurer in the state amid concerns over the cost of emergency trips.

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch is scheduled to speak at the University of Wyoming law school in September.

A detailed study of Casper's 285 miles of streets valued at more than a half-billion dollars revealed the need for the city to greatly increase its road maintenance budget to stop further decline, or else face spending far more in the future.