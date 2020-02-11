K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing for February 11th, 2020 – Evening:

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming officials plan a series of public meetings to help determine how to protect the last bighorn sheep in the Teton Range. They're seeking recommendations from the public on an issue that could lead to closing off more areas in western Wyoming to backcountry skiing.

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Oil production from federally-managed lands and waters topped a record 1 billion barrels last year. That's up more than 13% from 2018 as the Trump administration eases rules on the industry and technological advances push development into new areas.