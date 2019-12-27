K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing for December 27th, 2019 – Morning

Wyoming's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell slightly from 3.8% in October to 3.7% in November. The Research & Planning section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reported the new figures Monday.

A woman from Alaska has donated body armor to Wyoming K9 officer. The Larmie County Sheriff's Office says the bullet and stab protective vest for K9 officer Arie comes from a donation by Denise Nading of Anchorage through a nonprofit organization called Vested Interest in K9s.