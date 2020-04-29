K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing for April 29th, 2020 – Evening
Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon gave updates this afternoon on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the easing and extension of some restrictions.
Yellowstone National Park’s largest concessionaire has announced it will not begin operations until June 15 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Laramie County School District 1 announced today that high school graduation ceremonies that had been scheduled for the end of May will be held this summer.