K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing for April 20th, 2020 – Morning
Casper Mayor Steve Freel on Friday said city officials are beginning to draft a blueprint for a return to normalcy during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Joe Biden has won Wyoming’s Democratic presidential caucus. State party officials announced the results Sunday, less than two weeks after Bernie Sanders dropped out and endorsed the former vice president.
The coal industry was already hurting before the coronavirus, and the pandemic has made things much worse.