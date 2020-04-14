K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing for April 14th, 2020 – Morning

Two Colorado police departments successfully responded on Friday evening to the Amber Alert about four children who were allegedly abducted by their mother, who did not have custody of them.

Thousands of U.S. cities and counties grappling with the economic fallout caused by the coronavirus pandemic might receive little, if any, of the emergency funding allotted for state and local governments in the $2.2 trillion stimulus package.

A 31-year-old Wyoming man injured in a rollover crash northeast of Thermopolis last week has died, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.