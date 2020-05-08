K2 Radio Flash Briefing for May 8th, 2020 – Morning
Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon announced that he is easing some restrictions on fishing license sales beginning Saturday.
Wyoming and Natrona County health officials on Thursday approved a public health order that would grant county restaurants and bars to open for inside service starting Friday, but with certain restrictions.
Officials in Wyoming plan to use wastewater testing as a potential method for detecting levels of COVID-19 infections among the public.