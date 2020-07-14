Junior College’s Move Fall Sports to Spring

The Board of Regents for the National Junior College Athletic Association voted on Monday night to move their fall sports to the spring semester. So volleyball, soccer, and basketball now will begin in the 2021 calendar year with national championship tournaments being moved from March to April.

In volleyball, practices can begin on August 15th through November 15th with 5 scrimmages in the fall and 2 more in the spring semester. The competition will begin on January 29th with a maximum of 21 matches concluding on April 3rd. The National Volleyball championships will be held April 15-17

In soccer, men's and women's teams will be permitted 60 days of practice between August 15th and November 15th with 4 scrimmages in the fall and 2 more in the spring. Matches will start on April 2nd and concluded May 24. The National Soccer championships will begin on June 2nd.

In basketball, practices will start on September 15th and run through December 15th. 5 scrimmages will be allowed in the fall with 2 in the spring semester. Games will begin on January 11th with 22 games allowed. The season will be completed on April 10thy and the National tournaments in this sport will begin April 19th.

Wyoming has a half a dozen junior college that participates in athletics; Casper College, Northwest College in Powell, Western Wyoming in Rock Springs, Central Wyoming in Riverton, Eastern Wyoming in Torrington and LCCC in Cheyenne. Sheridan College and Gillette College canceled sports altogether in 2020-21 to save money.

