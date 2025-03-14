Join Casper College For A French-Themed Dinner Celebrating Culture And Cuisine

Casper College news release by Lisa Icenogle:

The menu feature for the next Casper College Community Education International Dinner Series is French cuisine. The fabulous event invites the community to celebrate French culture and heritage at Casper College Thursday, April 10, from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

The evening will include insights on French culture from visiting Fulbright Scholar Capucine Cesmat. Cesmat will present the rich history of Compiègne, her hometown, along with the vibrant customs of Bretagne, where her grandparents live. In addition, Casper resident Daniel Cooper, who lived and worked in France for 10 years, will provide perspective into the geography, attractions, and local cuisine of Isère.

“Studying different cultures helps us gain a deeper understanding of others’ experiences and viewpoints. We’re excited to explore the unique traditions and customs of a country that has deeply influenced art, fashion, cuisine, winemaking, philosophy, literature, film, and politics,” said Zhanna Gallegos, community education coordinator.

The dinner will include bourguignon stew, dauphinoise potatoes, green bean almondine, traditional bread, pots de creme, and refreshments. The cost per person is $41 for this class. No alcohol will be served.

The registration deadline is Monday, March 31, and each participant must register and pay for this event separately. For more information or to register, visit here or call 307-268-3401.

Community education will also be celebrating French culture with the class French Fossils and Sweets with JP Cavigelli on Wednesday, April 9. To learn more about French Fossils and Sweets and other personal enrichment workshops and classes, click this link.

