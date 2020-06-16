Johnson County Fire 100% Contained; Burned 11,635 Acres

A wildfire that was started by lightning on Saturday is now 100% contained after burning over 11,600 acres northeast of Kaycee in Johnson County.

The county's emergency management agency says no evacuations were necessary and no structures were damaged. Many fire crews from various Wyoming counties were expected to be released Tuesday.

No injuries have been reported in connection with the Reno Incident Fire, which burned between Reno Road and Irigary Road. The land involved is 95% private, 4% state-owned and the remaining 1% is under the U.S. Bureau of Land Management.

Private contractors were repairing the fire lines Tuesday.

In a rough estimate, emergency managers put the cost of containing the blaze at $75,000. The county's suppression account was opened to help with the cost.