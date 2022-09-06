Yellowstone National Park Declares Very High Fire Danger

Yellowstone National Park Declares Very High Fire Danger

Lone Star Fire, August 2020. Paul Swenson, Operations Section Chief

Yellowstone National Park has declared that the fire danger for the entire park is now very high, according to a news release on Tuesday.

Three wildland fires have burned in the park this year, and all are either out or controlled.

Currently, there are no fire restrictions in place or planned in the park.

But the park permits campfires only within established fire rings in campgrounds and some backcountry campsites.

Visitors always must attend campfires and be sure they are cold to the touch before abandoning. The park urges visitors to "soak, stir, feel and repeat" to confirm they are out.

The Greater Yellowstone area is a fire-adapted ecosystem. Fire plays an important role in maintaining the health of this area’s wildlife habitat and vegetation.

Stay informed about current fire activity in Yellowstone.

Wyoming Man Makes Multiple Supply Runs to Help Victims of Yellowstone Flood

Wyoming Fire Crews Battle Wildfires

Wildland firefighting crews in Wyoming were busy throughout the weekend. Fires have popped up in the Bighorn and Bridger-Teton National Forest along with Campbell County
Filed Under: campfire, danger, ecosystem, Environment, Fire, Wildfire, Yellowstone National Park
Categories: Casper News, News, Wildlife, Wyoming News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From K2 Radio