Johnson Brothers Rope for Dough in Colorado

Casper, WY team roping brothers, Kellan and Carson Johnson, split up for the weekend and swept Colorado in the process. Kellan paired with world champ Cory Petska to win the Kit Carson County Pro Rodeo in Burlington. Carson heeled for eight-time NFR qualifier Kaleb Driggers to take top honors at the Douglas County Fair & Rodeo in Castle Rock. Kellan & Carson rope for their dad Jhett’s Casper College Thunderbirds. Whether a first-time national finals trip is in the cards this year or not it says something special about the Johnson brothers to help two veterans further their NFR causes in a 2020 we’d all like to put behind us.