Johnson Brothers from Casper College Win CNFR Team Roping Title

Chuck Coon Townsquare Media

The old pictures are worth a thousand words adage can be multiplied by ten when it is moving pictures of hometown college team ropers winning a national championship in front of a sold-out arena full of fans brought to their collective feet. Casper College’s Kellan and Carson Johnson were last out in a set that saw many teams fail in Saturday night’s championship round of the College National Finals Rodeo. Not the pair before them though so the Johnsons had to come through in less than seven seconds. Dad and coach Jhett won pro rodeo gold team roping in 2011. He lurched out of the heading box to see the run and loved every 6.0 seconds. The T-Bird men, largely due to their team roping success, finished third in the college nation for 2020-21.

