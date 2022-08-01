The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a red flag warning about critical fire weather conditions for most of east-central and the northeast Wyoming plains into South Dakota from noon through 9 p.m. today.

The affected counties include northern Platte and northern Goshen, Converse, Campbell, Johnson, Niobrara, Weston, Crook, Sheridan, and east Big Horn.

Red flag warning conditions include a combination of gusty winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures that can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Depending on the county, the National Weather Service said northwest winds will be approximately 15 mph with gusts from 25 mph to 35 mph.

Minimum relative humidities will range from 10% to 15%, and temperatures will range from 93 to 98.

The combination will create critical fire weather conditions.