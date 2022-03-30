EWC’s Karissa Rayhill Leads College Rodeo in the All-Around

Eastern Wyoming College hosted their annual spring Central Rocky Mountain Region rodeo over the weekend and their top all-around cowgirl is now #1 nationally after Karissa Rayhill accounted for all 300 points her women’s team compiled. She won goat tying which is her go-to event with a pair of spectacular 6.5-second runs and finished third in barrel racing. The Martin, South Dakota native has 1233 points in the women's all-around in the Central Rocky Mountain Region. She is 2nd in the regional standings in barrel racing and goat-tying. Rayhill left the Torrington, WY program for a year to have a baby and returned as a proud mama!

