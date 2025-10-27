On a clear, dry afternoon a 55-year-old Wyoming man died as a result of a motorcycle crash.

The accident happened on October 23 at 2:17 P.M. on route US 85 near Newcastle, Wyoming around mile marker 251.8.

According to a crash summary from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, John Fowler failed to negotiate a left-hand curve and exited the road. The motorcycle he was driving crossed a private driveway and struck a tree, causing Fowler to lose control. The motorcycle tripped and began rolling. Sometime during the rollover, Fowler became separated from the bike.

He was not, reportedly, wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Highway Patrol lists speed as a possible contributing factor.

Fowler is the 103rd fatality on Wyoming highways so far this year compared to 89 at the same time last year. This marks the 13th deadly motorcycle crash on Wyoming highways in 2025, of which, eight drivers were not wearing helmets.

