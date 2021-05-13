Jana Gilic of Casper College Signs with Florida Southern

Casper College volleyball player Jana Gilic has signed on with Florida Southern College in Lakeland. Gilic was named a 2nd team junior college All-American this past season and it's been 12 years since a T-Bird player has earned that designation. In her sophomore season, Gilic rang up 271 kills compared to 213 in her freshman season. The native of Serbia has displayed improvement across the board and was also named the Region IX North player of the year. Casper College posted a record of 16-12 in 2021

The 6-1 middle hitter will be joining a Florida Southern volleyball program that played just 2 matches last season due to the pandemic. They're a Division II school that plays in the Sunshine State Conference.

Frank Gambino

Townsquare Media

Get our free mobile app