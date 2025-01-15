Jamaican Drug Dealer Popped for Role in Coke Trafficking around Jackson

A 29-year-old Jamaican man was sentenced to 80 months (that's 6.7 years) in federal prison with three years of supervised release, for aiding and abetting the distribution of cocaine.

According to court documents, in November of 2023, DCI Southwest Enforcement Team began an investigation into a cocaine drug trafficking organization that was operating in and around Jackson, Wyoming.

Agents arranged for several controlled buys through Marlon Forres over the course of a month, who sent another individual to deliver the cocaine on his behalf.

Forrest ultimately admitted to redistributing ten or more kilograms of cocaine in Wyoming.

Forrest was indicted on March 13, 2024, pleaded guilty on May 22, 2024, and U.S. District Court Judge Kelly H. Rankin imposed the sentence on Jan. 9, in Cheyenne.

DCI investigated the crime, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Z. Seth Griswold prosecuted the case.

The 20 Funniest Prison Reviews From Across the U.S.A.