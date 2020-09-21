The Jackson Police Department is investigating four seemingly related cases involving voyeurism and sexual battery.

According to a Monday news release, in two cases females were touched in a sexual manner while in their homes by an unknown person. In another case, a female was followed and then approached by an unknown man in the dark and her purse was grabbed.

She was able to keep her purse by running away.

In the most recent case, someone noticed a male outside the window of a female's home. The witness said he believed the male looking in the window was self-stimulating.

The witness reportedly yelled at the man, who ran away.

Jackson police say all of the incidents happened near E. Kelly Avenue.

Authorities in Jackson ask that residents be aware of their surroundings at all times and report any suspicious activity, particularly after dark.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Sgt. Russ Ruschill or Detective Jason Figueroa at 307-733-1430 or by calling 307-733-2331.