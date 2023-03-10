Casper Man Hears 6 Felony Counts, 4 Misdemeanors; Judge Sets Bond at $120K Cash or Surety

A Casper man appeared in Natrona County Circuit Court for an Initial Appearance before Judge Brian Christiansen this afternoon.

Earlier this year the Natrona County Sheriff's Office asked for the public's help locating Dobbins.

He told the judge he surrendered himself in North Dakota and was extradited back to Wyoming.

Judge Christiansen read Dobbins six counts against him:

1. 1st Degree Sexual Assault, a felony punishable by 5-50 years in prison.

2. 2nd Degree Sexual Assault, a felony punishable by 2-20 years in prison.

3. 1st Degree Sexual Assault, a felony punishable by 5-50 years in prison.

4. Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the third degree, a felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison

5. Strangulation of a Household Member, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison

6. Aggravated Assault and Battery, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison

7. Unlawful Contact, a misdemeanor punishable by up to 6 months in prison

8. Unlawful Contact, a misdemeanor punishable by up to 6 months in prison

9. Sexual Battery, a misdemeanor punishable by up to 1 year in prison

10. House Party, a misdemeanor punishable by up to 6 months in prison

Dobbins is currently on probation for property damage.

Assistant District Attorney Mackenzie Morrison told Judge Christiansen that Dobbins also has several felony allegations -- all extremely serious -- with several different alleged victims.

Morrison reccomended a $120,000 cash or surety bond.

Christiansen agreed.

Dobbins will have a preliminary hearing in 10 days if he does not bond out and in 20 if he does.

