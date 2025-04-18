Jackalope Jump raises over $127K for Special Olympics Wyoming

A participant at the 2025 Jackalope Jump in Casper reacts to the chilly water on March 8. (Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

Credit: Tommy Culkin /

CASPER, Wyo. — Special Olympics Wyoming’s statewide Jackalope Jump fundraisers were able to raise roughly $127,191 for the nonprofit, which organizers say makes it one of the most successful Jackalope Jump seasons on record.

Across 13 events, 559 people took part this year. Of the total amount raised, roughly $40,000 was raised in the Casper event alone.

Money raised from the event goes toward uniforms, equipment, facility rental fees, travel costs, medals and trophies and much more.

“This is our biggest fundraiser of the year, along with the other Jackalope Jumps throughout the state,” Special Olympics Wyoming CEO and President Jen Haines previously told Oil City News. “It’s absolutely critical to what we do.”

