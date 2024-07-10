Inside Look: WyoGives is About Halfway Through, See How They’re Doing

This year is the fifth annual WyoGives, an initiative of the Wyoming Nonprofit Network dedicated to raising awareness of funding for Wyoming nonprofits.

This year they have over 380 nonprofits participating, setting a new record.

With matches, challenges, prizes, and the Hughes Charitable Foundation $1 million incentive pool, in most cases, donations are amplified.

At the time of this article WyoGives is about halfway through the day with 3,629 donors, close to 6,900 gifts, and over $1.8 million raised -- continuously increasing by the second.

Atop the leaderboard of nonprofits is the Wyoming Sports Ranch with over $116,000 raised. Of course, there is still plenty of time on the clock. We will update this will the final numbers when the day is done.

In second is Climb Wyoming at nearly $50,000. The Wyoming Hunger Initiative is in third and the Wyoming Hunger Initiative.

AWARD WINNERS

The first prize of the day went to Black Dog Animal Rescue, who received $500 for being the first organization to receive an online donation starting at 11 a.m. this morning.

Three winners won $307 for being the first three organizations awarded beginning at 3:07 a.m. They were the Wyoming Singer-Songwriters, Home on the Range Animal Haven, and Alliance for Historic Wyoming. There will be another one happening at 3:07 p.m.

$500 Golden Ticket prizes go out to organizations in two categories: ones with an annual budget less than $250,000, and ones with an annual budget over $250,000. For every donation a donor makes during a two hour time frame the respective organization is entered into the drawing. The drawings occured between 4:00 a.m. to midnight.

So far the winners include the Afton Food Pantry, the N.E.W Community Health Foundation, Edible Prairie Project, Sheridan Community Land Trust, Cowboy Cole Memorial Foundation, and Cheyenne Animal Shelter.

The organization that received the online donation that made the website's tally reach $1 million won $1,000. It goes to the Wyoming Hunger Initiative.

There is still a $2 million dollar milestone and $3 million dollar milestone prize for organizations that help WyoGives reach them. Prizes are $1,000 each.

Peer to Peer Superstars has yet to award three organizations, but will give out a first, second, and third place cash prize for organizations who raise the most online donations by the day's end. These organizations must be individuals and not a group of people.

Organizations can still share photos of WyoGives 2024 fans and people in your community on Instagram and Facebook using the hashtag #ShowUsWY (also add #WyoGives) throughought the day to be eligible for four $250 prizes that will be drawn randomly.

Further, one organization will get $500 by the end of July 12th for showing gratitude for WyoGives and donors on social media.