GILLETTE (AP) -- Game wardens want to find out who killed seven antelope in northeastern Wyoming.

Wyoming Game and Fish Department game wardens Levi Wood and Jacob Miller found the six adult and one fawn antelope shot July 22.

The animals were near a road between the North Antelope Rochelle and Black Thunder coal mines in southern Campbell County.

Wood and Miller suspect the animals were killed a couple days earlier.

The Gillette News Record reports anybody with information can call the state “Stop Poaching” hotline at (877) 943-3847, or text keyword “WGFD” to 847-411.

Information leading to a conviction may be eligible for an up to $5,000 reward.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

PHOTOS: 1923 Cole Creek Train Wreck in Wyoming