Photo Shows Santa’s Reindeer Practicing for Christmas in Wyoming

You may not know this, but Santa Claus and his team don't just sit around, twiddling their mitten-clad thumbs on the 364 days of the year that they're not busy.

Get our free mobile app

In fact, there's a certain amount of training and preparation that goes into Santa and Co. ensuring that they deliver gifts to all of the boys and girls on the Nice List.

This is especially true for Dasher and Dancer and Prancer and Vixen, Comet and Cupid and Donner and Blitzen. Santa's Reindeer have an extensive training regimen that involves various forms of cardio.

Hallie Jessop-Aragon, of Green River, Wyoming actually caught one of these reindeer* in the act of practicing his high jumps, and she posted it to the 'Wyoming Through the Lens' Facebook Group.

"Our dogs started barking and when my boyfriend went to let them out, he saw him in the yard," Jessop-Aragon told K2 Radio News. "I came and took a couple photos before and while he jumped the fence."

No doubt, Prancer (we're pretty sure it was Prancer, anyway) was embarrassed to be photographed in the middle of the day. What would Rudolph say??

Still, it just goes to show that when you live in Wyoming, you'll never know what you might see in your backyard.

Photo Courtesy of Hallie Jessop-Aragon Photo Courtesy of Hallie Jessop-Aragon loading...

* Yes, we're aware it's not actually a Reindeer.