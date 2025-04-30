A Dozen Pronghorns Left To Waste: Help Solve a Disturbing Poaching Case

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is seeking information on twelve pronghorn illegally shot and left to waste north of Kemmerer in antelope hunt area 93. Kemmerer Game Warden, Alex Poncelet, received a report on April 27 from a member of the public who discovered multiple dead pronghorn while recreating on the Ham’s Fork Road north of Viva Naughton Reservoir.

During the investigation, a total of 12 pronghorn that had been shot between the afternoon of April 26 and the morning of April 27 were discovered, including several that were still alive and had to be euthanized by game wardens.

“This incident is extremely disturbing, as all of the antelope were shot and left to rot, and no edible portions were taken from any of the antelope,” said Poncelet. “The individual or individuals responsible targeted several mature bucks in this incident, showing a complete disregard for Wyoming’s wildlife and law-abiding hunters.”

Anyone with possible information regarding this incident, or who was in the area and may have noted suspicious vehicles or activities, is encouraged to call Kemmerer Game Warden Alex Poncelet at 307-877-3278, the Green River Game and Fish office at 307-875-3223, the Stop Poaching Hotline at 1-877-WGFD-TIP (1-877-943-3847) or through the online Stop Poaching Hotline.

Callers can remain anonymous, and any information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 through the Wyoming Wildlife Protectors’ Association.

