In a Crazy Turn of Events, Casper College Soccer Players Suit up to Help Basketball Team Win

Three Casper College men's soccer players suited up over the weekend to help the men's basketball team get a win over Central Wyoming College, which happened to be a homecoming game for the T-birds.

Shon West, Jael Reyes, Court Gonsalez all played basketball in high-school and were more than happy to step in. The head coach of the men's soccer team, Ben McArthur, said he know how to compete and they play hard; "They rose to the occasion."

McArthur says this was the first time in his near-thirteen year career with Casper College that something like that has happened, but he did "lend" some soccer players to a track team a dozen years ago in Iowa.

The guys found out they were needed on Thursday morning, two days ahead of the game. They were able to practice with the team some before hitting the court for the big game on Saturday.

Tonight at 6:00 PM the soccer players will once again suit up to play in a homegame against Little Bighorn College from the Crow Indian Reservation in Montana.

If you're unable to cheer them on in person you can watch the game live here.

Below you can watch the game against CWC from last weekend.

This news comes after reports that players from the Casper College basketball team were suspended last week for violating NJCAA sporstmanship policies. Players from Gillette College basketball players as well.

Their behavior, which wasn’t specified in the announcement, reportedly violated the NJCAA’s Sportsmanship policy, specifically 2.A.1.a, per GCCD.

According to the NJCAA policies manual, the players’ actions constituted violent behavior through physical contact or attempt to make physical contact to either damage, harm, intimidate, fight or otherwise harm a player, coach, referee, spectator or game management personnel or damage property.

