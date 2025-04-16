Illegal tint leads to arrest of Cheyenne resident with weed, firearms

CASPER, Wyo. — A Cheyenne resident was arrested Friday in Casper and charged with intent to deliver marijuana and possession of a stolen firearm.

Elijah Kevin Givhan, 18, heard the charges in Natrona County District Court on Monday. Bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety. He is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

On Friday afternoon, a Casper police officer was notified by a colleague that there was a black Dodge Charger traveling west on East 2nd Street with illegal front window tint and a passenger “hanging” out the window possibly throwing gang signs, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

The officer found the vehicle parked on South Walsh Street and approached, noting “the overwhelming odor of raw marijuana” from the open rear window, the report said.

The officer asked Givhan, the driver, how much marijuana was in the vehicle, and Givhan reportedly handed over a sandwich baggie with about 10.4 grams of suspected marijuana. The officer also observed a bullpup-style rifle between the driver’s door and seat, the affidavit said.

Officers ultimately found a Glock pistol, a Draco-style rifle and an AR-15 with a partially scoured-off serial number that was reported stolen out of Colorado. Givhan reportedly said he’d acquired it in a trade for another gun about a month ago.

Givhan’s Mirandized statements to police resulted in the charge of intent to distribute marijuana.

Givhan told Circuit Court Judge Cynthia Sweet he was just “passing through” Casper. He also said he was “just being young and dumb” before Sweet advised him not to discuss facts and elements of the case.

State statute says that tinting film on windshields of a motor vehicle “shall not cause the total light transmittance to be reduced to any level less than seventy percent (70%), except for the upper five (5) inches of the windshield or the AS-1 line, whichever is closer to the top of the windshield.”

