A Mexican national with a prior criminal record in Wyoming has been sentenced to nearly three years in federal prison for illegally reentering the United States.

Jorge Saavedra-Delgado, 42, of Zamora, Michoacán, Mexico, was sentenced to 33 months in prison, followed by one year of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Darin Smith announced.

Court records show that Saavedra-Delgado was contacted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement in June while being held at the Lincoln County Jail on state charges, including interference with a peace officer. He had previously been convicted in 2011 for methamphetamine distribution and illegal reentry after deportation, receiving a total of 84 months in prison at that time.

ICE determined that Saavedra-Delgado had not obtained permission to return to the U.S. after being formally removed in 2015. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Cameron J. Cook and sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl in Cheyenne on December 16.

“This office fully supports ICE’s efforts to identify, prosecute and remove convicted felons who are in the country illegally,” Smith said.

Federal authorities say the case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative aimed at combating illegal immigration, disrupting transnational criminal organizations, and protecting communities.

Experts say cases like Saavedra-Delgado’s highlight the ongoing challenge of repeat illegal entry by convicted criminals. Tens of thousands of individuals are apprehended annually after reentering the U.S. illegally, and a significant portion have prior criminal records.

Operation Take Back America is designed to streamline resources from the Department of Justice and local law enforcement to prevent repeat offenses and keep communities safer.

Saavedra-Delgado’s sentencing underscores the broader debate over border security and immigration enforcement, as federal officials work to balance public safety with effective immigration policy.