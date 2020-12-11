Idaho Alert Issued; Suspect May be Driving to Colorado

An AMBER Alert has been issued for the state of Idaho, according to the Fremont County Idaho Emergency Management Office.

"An investigation is in progress for an abducted child.

"The child is Derrick Jesus Avita Rodriguez; he is a white male, 10 years old, 4 feet 8 inches and 60 pounds. He has Brown hair and brown eyes.

"He was last seen wearing a black jacket and red shoes."

"The suspect is Gabriella Ann Rodriguez; she is a white female, 30 years old, 5 feet 3 inches and 125 pounds. Tattoo on left side of throat.

"The suspect vehicle is a black 1990's Ford Expedition SUV. He was abducted 12/11/20 5:00 PM from 678 Melrose Drive in Idaho Falls, Idaho.

"They are believed to be heading towards Pueblo, Colorado. If you have information about this incident call Idaho Falls Police Department at 208-529-1200."