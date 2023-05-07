Far-Right Activist Ammon Bundy’s Latest Standoff is in Court
By REBECCA BOONE Associated Press
EMMETT, Idaho (AP) — A far-right activist best known for his showdowns with federal law enforcement in Oregon and Nevada is now waging a one-sided standoff of a different kind in Idaho.
St. Luke’s Regional Health sued Ammon Bundy for defamation more than a year ago.
Since then, Bundy has ignored subpoenas and called on scores of his followers to camp at his home when he learned he could be arrested for contempt of court.
The judge eventually issued a default judgment against him, and Bundy will be expected to show up in court to find out how much he owes the hospital system.
