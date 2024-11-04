‘I feel really fortunate’: Wyoming Symphony Orchestra names new executive director

CASPER, Wyo. – A recent transplant to Casper will be leading the Wyoming Symphony Orchestra during another pivotal moment in its 75-year history.

Melissa MacDonald has been named the WSO’s new Executive Director, taking over the spot from Rebecca Hebert, who is stepping down to spend more time with family.

Melissa moved to Casper from Newport, Oregon a few months ago with her husband, who is a Casper native and NCHS graduate, she said.

Melissa has an extensive background with symphony and theater organizations. She studied theater with a minor in music and folklore in college, and was most recently the relationship manager at the Newport Symphony Orchestra. In addition, she grew up performing in musical theater as well as performing with her father, who is a professional traveling musician.

“My family is from the U.K., so I’ve spent a lot of time in London,” she said during a recent interview with Oil City News. “My dad came over the the States and started a radio show in New York, singing and playing the ukulele, and just kind of ended up getting a group together and touring the U.S., so I grew up touring and singing with him,” she said. “His mom was a chorus line dancer for Charlie Caplin back in the day,” she added. “So my dad’s side of the family are all musical or involved in dance or arts in some capacity.”

Outside of the arts, Melissa was also Deputy Clerk in her county in Oregon for more than a decade, she said.

Shortly after moving to Casper with her husband, she started work as assistant cheer coach at NCHS. She also quickly became interested in the WSO.

“I sought it out from hearing about Pops in the Park at the school, how everyone was talking about how spectacular the sound was and what a beautiful event it is,” she said. “So that got me looking into the WSO to find out more information, and I saw a position was available and I instantly applied.”

The position was for development director, but other things were brewing at the same time, said Rebecca Hebert.

“At that point we kind of just zagged,” said Rebecca. “The executive committee knew that I was [stepping down], and so Melissa showed up.”

“I wasn’t sure how she would react to, ‘here’s a new job description, what do you think?'”

“It was a surprise, but it was exciting,” said Melissa. “I was sad to hear that Rebecca is leaving, I’m so impressed with what she does and her commitment to the symphony, but at the same time I’m very excited and I think it’s a really good fit.”

“I’m thoroughly invested in the culture and the musical community,” she said. “All of the programs offered by the WSO, they aren’t things that you see everywhere else. I’m really impressed by what’s been established here, and I want to be involved as much as possible.”

Not only will Melissa be taking the WSO’s reigns during its 75th anniversary season, it’s also the final season for their popular Music Director Christopher Dragon, who announced that he will step down due to his increasingly demanding schedule.

Rebecca said it is a bittersweet feeling to be stepping back from her duties, particularly when looking back at the people she’s met and worked with over the years.

“The symphony has just been part of our lives since we got here,” she said. “We love the people, and that’s one of the saddest things about leaving. It’s just surrounded by so many good people in the community.”

She plans to still be active in the community by continuing to teach dance, as well as staying involved in the symphony’s functions, except now as a fan and supporter rather than employee.

Melissa echoed Rebecca’s feelings about Casper and its arts organizations.

“I’m really enjoying the community here and the kindness,” she said. “Everyone here is so genuine and down to earth, it’s been very refreshing.”

“This is a beautiful time to be here,” she added. “I feel really fortunate to be stepping in to something that’s so well established.”