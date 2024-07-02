I-25 Bridge Demolition at Center Street to Occur July 15-19

Center Street beneath Interstate 25 will be closed for bridge demolition from July 15 – 19, 2024. In preparation for this larger closure, a traffic switch on I-25 will begin on July 10, 2024, with nightly closures lasting from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Traffic will be in the final configuration no later than Sunday morning July 14, 2024.

Center St. running beneath I-25 will close on Monday, July 15 after morning rush hour. “The bridge demolition should take 4 days, and detours will be in place,” explained City of Casper Associate Engineer Scott Baxter. Casper’s Facebook page will carry updates on the Center Street closure.