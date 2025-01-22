Social Media Influencer Sentenced For Illegally Stocking Smallmouth Bass in Wyoming Water

On Dec. 18, 2024, a District Circuit Court judge sentenced a self-proclaimed social media influencer from Cheyenne as part of a plea agreement. Smith-Torres plead no contest to one charge each of fishing without a valid license and taking wildlife under suspension.

Angel Smith-Torres' charges were the most recent of multiple wildlife violations stemming from a 2022 case in which he was found guilty after illegally transporting and releasing live fish in Wyoming and causing significant damage to several Wyoming waters in recent years.

In May 2022, Wyoming Game and Fish Department Regional Wildlife Supervisor Matt Withroder began investigating an illegal stocking case of smallmouth bass released into Cheyenne’s Sloan’s Lake.

The investigation revealed a self-recorded video of Smith-Torres releasing smallmouth bass.

In it, Smith-Torres states the fish came from Grayrocks Reservoir near Wheatland. Smith-Torres was charged with the illegal transportation of live fish and releasing live fish without authorization.

On Jan. 4, 2023, Smith-Torres plead guilty to each charge and received $870 in fines, one year of unsupervised probation and a 30-day suspended jail sentence.

His hunting and fishing license privileges also were suspended for 10 years. Wyoming and 49 other states participate in the Interstate Wildlife Violator Compact.

Under the compact, if a person loses hunting or fishing privileges in one state, the revocation also is in effect in all other partner states.

One week later, a member of the public called the Stop Poaching Hotline to report that Smith-Torres was ice fishing at Sloan's Lake the previous weekend. Recent social media posts showed him holding a fishing rod and a small perch.

Additional social media posts and observations by game wardens over the next several months documented Smith-Torres fishing in multiple waters in Wyoming, Alabama and Nebraska.

On Sept. 8, 2023, a six-charge affidavit and one charge for violating probation conditions triggered the Laramie County Circuit Court to issue two arrest warrants for Smith-Torres. The six wildlife infractions were three counts of fishing without a valid license and three counts of taking wildlife while under suspension.

On Jan. 16, 2024, Smith-Torres was stopped for a traffic violation by the Wyoming Highway Patrol and arrested on these warrants.

His December 2024 plea agreement, approved by Judge Lee, included an additional nine-year suspension of his hunting and fishing licenses, one year of probation and a suspended jail sentence for fishing without a license and taking wildlife under suspension charges. In exchange, two additional counts of each of those charges were dismissed. For his violation of probation, Smith-Torres received a 30-day jail sentence to begin immediately, with credit for eight days served after his traffic arrest.

“It is unfortunate that one person’s bad actions can cause so much damage to our state's fisheries through illegal releases like this,” said Alan Osterland, Game and Fish chief of fisheries. “However, a concerned citizen’s willingness to report suspicious behaviors led us to catch Smith-Torres, which is critical in cases like these and we welcome all reports and tips.”

Smith-Torres has a history of other fishing-related charges dating back to 2016. These include failing to purchase aquatic invasive species decals for a watercraft, fishing without a license, failing to purchase a conservation stamp and possessing fish when the species or number cannot be determined. These citations resulted in $500 in fines levied by the courts.

Smith-Torres also operated a nonprofit organization called #TeachKids2Fish and frequented area lakes daily, often wearing a Pikachu costume, taking youth fishing and giving away fishing gear. According to records his nonprofit organization has been administratively dissolved since May 9, 2023.

“Just because someone operates a nonprofit or is a social media influencer doesn’t mean we should automatically trust them as a credible source — or to teach our children,” said Nish Goicolea, Game and Fish communications and education chief. “Conservation and education should be founded in legitimate facts and science from reputable professionals — not a social media influencer acting as a bucket biologist.”

In recent years, illegal introductions of invasive goldfish have been documented in Renner Reservoir near Cody and multiple waters in Rock Springs. In 2021, illegally introduced yellow perch were found in Saratoga Lake. Eradicating or suppressing these illegal introductions in Wyoming waters and later having to restock them has cost Game and Fish and the sportspersons of Wyoming hundreds of thousands of dollars. Saratoga Lake’s restoration cost Game and Fish more than $130,000. Illegal introductions can have massive ecological implications, such as walleye in Buffalo Bill Reservoir, burbot in Flaming Gorge Reservoir and yellow perch in Saratoga Lake. These cases still remain unsolved.

Anyone with information on the cases above or other wildlife violations can call the Stop Poaching Hotline at 877-WGFD-TIP or make an online report. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a financial reward through the Wyoming Wildlife Protector’s Association.

There is no statute of limitations for wildlife crimes in Wyoming and any person who has been convicted of an illegal introduction may be fined up to $10,000 and may receive up to one year in jail. If convicted a person could receive up to a lifetime revocation of privileges and could potentially result in having to pay civil damages.

