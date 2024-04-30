HUGE Veterans Fair Happening at World-Class Military History Museum

The National Museum of Military Vehicles is having their annual veterans fair on May 25. It is located at 6419 US-26, Dubois, Wyoming.

This year's theme is "Circles of Healing, Service, and Growth."

The entire day is dedicated to supporting veterans and their families with resources for health, career, connection, suicide prevention, and more, along with family fun including tank demonstrations and rides in military vehicles.

Admission is free for all.

The program will kick off at 8:00 a.m. with a Native American cultural performance by the Big Wind Singers and a flag-raising ceremony.

Distinguished speakers include Governor Mark Gordon, General Henry Huntley from the US Department of Veterans Affairs, Julie Elledge, founder of the nationally recognized “Veterans Talking to Veterans” suicide prevention program, and other national experts focused on helping veterans and their families.

Photo from National Museum of Military Vehicles Facebook

The event will go until 6 p.m. and includes activities and resources such as mind/body workshops, inspiration videos, chair yoga, playtime with goats, story quest walks, meeting a great horned owl named Jupiter and more.

There will be food trucks on site as well as the museum restaurant.

Partners include the Wyoming Veterans Commission and Mentor Agility.

National Museum of Military Vehicles

The 1600 sq. foot museum opened in 2020. Inside you'll see founder Dan Starks' collection of nearly 500 fully restored military vehicles.

Tripadvisor has recognized The National Museum of Military Vehicles as a 2022 and 2023 Travelers' Choice award winner. The prestigious award celebrates the world-class museum, near Dubois, Wyoming, which has received great traveler reviews from around the globe on Tripadvisor. Also, The National Museum of Military Vehicles was recognized as one of the 10 best new attractions in the U.S. for 2020 in a national competition conducted by USA Today.

National Museum of Military Vehicles in Dubois, Wyoming All photos used with permission from Dan Starks, the founder. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media