Rescued Treasures Thrift Stores Announce Donation Drive to Support Wyoming Rescue Mission

Rescued Treasures Thrift Stores announce a donation drive to support the Wyoming Rescue Mission. "As Wyoming residents are doing spring cleaning or packing up after yard sales, donations to Rescued Treasures directly impact the lives of those who need it most" wrote Community Engagement Coordinator for the Mission, Adam Flack.

All donations at Rescued Treasures Thrift Store East (2935 E 2nd St, Casper, WY) and Rescued Treasures West (5345 CY Ave, Casper, WY) directly support Wyoming Rescue Mission's programs.

Thrifting at Rescued Treasures offers numerous benefits:

Affordability: Shoppers can find amazing items at unbeatable prices, making quality goods accessible to everyone. Sustainability: By donating and buying second-hand, community members contribute to a more sustainable environment by reducing waste. Community Support: Each purchase and donation provide vital support to individuals in need, helping them rebuild their lives with dignity and hope.

Rescued Treasures Thrift Stores welcome gently used clothing, household items, furniture, and more.

Rescued Treasures Thrift Stores are open Monday through Saturday from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm. We invite the community to visit, shop, and donate to make a tangible difference in the lives of those less fortunate.

Rescued Treasures Thrift Store Locations:

East Location: 2935 E 2nd St, Casper, WY

West Location: 5345 CY Ave, Casper, WY

What Things You Can Find in a Thrift Store Gallery Credit: Raedyn Vidal, Townsquare Media