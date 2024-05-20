Candlelight Vigil for Lene’a Brown at David Street Station Saturday Evening

A Candlight Vigil for the victim of a deadly shooting in Casper's Buckboard Park is being held on Saturday, May 25, at David Street Station starting at 7:00 p.m. The organizers are asking for battery-operated candles only (no open flames).

There will also be a Celebration of Life at the Izzak Walton League Clubhouse on Tuesday, May 21, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. "Antendees, please use the park in the Fort Caspar parking lot and walk over to the lodge" wrote her father in a Facebook group dedicated to sharing memories of Lene'a Brown and related updates about this week's events.

"This group is made in memory of Lenea Brown. She had the sweetest soul. The kindest heart. She was so beautiful inside and out" wrote the creator.

There will be a viewing on Wednesday, May 22, at Bustard & Jacoby Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. that is open to the public.

A private burial for Lene'a is happening on Friday in Riverton; it is restricted to family and close friends.

A GoFundMe has been established to help ease the burdern for the victim's family. Find the link here.

There is a silent auction is also being organized for the family at Frosty's Bar and Grill.

Frosty's wrote in a recent post that some of the items they have received include a handmade quilt, a box of locally grown beef, homemade charcuterie boards, gift baskets, and more. Yesterday they wrote that they would like to have all silent auction items in by Tuesday to get the auction going by Wednesday for Lene'a Brown's family.

A meal train has also been set up for the family:

"By participating in this meal train, we hope to offer some relief and comfort during this period of mourning. Let us come together as a community, extending our love, compassion, and strength to David and his family. Together, we can make a meaningful difference and help ease their burden during this incredibly challenging period."

