New Six-Story Apartment Complex Coming To Casper’s Old Yellowstone District

The Old Yellowstone District in Casper will soon be home to a six-story, 104-unit apartment building.

Brick & Bond Real Estate and Development is partnering with the Stencil Group to "redefine and enhance the landscape" of Casper's OYD with "market-rate" apartment complex.

"Nestled within the heart of Casper, The Yellowstone emerges as a symbol of renewal, breathing new life

into the fabric of the community" wrote the group in a statement to the press, who also wrote they have collaborated with the City of Casper's master plan to rejuvenate and reposition the OYD -- something they believe is a significant milestone.

"The Yellowstone represents more than just a residential complex; it embodies the spirit of community and revitalization," said Martin Axlund, Chief Operating Officer and Broker of Brick & Bond Real Estate

and Development.

"Our collaboration with the Stencil Group underscores our shared commitment to

creating spaces that not only capture the spirit of our community but also contribute to its growth and

prosperity."

Strategically located in the heart of the OYD, The Yellowstone offers access to one of Casper's richest cultural and entertainment scenes.

"We believe that The Yellowstone will serve as a catalyst for positive change, empowering residents to play an integral role in shaping the future of the city," remarked Nate Stencil, CEO of the Stencil Group.

"Our integrated approach to development ensures that The Yellowstone not only meets the needs of

the residents, but also reflects the rich heritage and character of the Old Yellowstone District."

Units will include an underground parking garage and communal spaces that the companies say are not currently offered anywhere else in Casper..."this development embodies a vision of community-centric living that honors the area's heritage while embracing the future."

